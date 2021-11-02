Prime Minister , Uzbekistan Secretary Security Council discuss bilateral ties

UrduPoint.com

Secretary of the Security Council (National Security Advisor) of Uzbekistan Lt. Gen. Victor Makhmudov called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Tuesday and discussed bilateral issues

National Security Advisor Dr. Moeed Yousaf and senior officials were present during the meeting.

While recalling telephonic conversation with the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Prime Minister Imran Khan underlined the importance of enhanced trade and economic linkages, and reiterated Pakistan's support to regional connectivity.

The prime minister emphasized high-level interaction to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in all areas including economic, trade, investment, energy, security and education sectors.

In the regional context, Prime Minister Imran Khan underscored the importance of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan and timely completion of regional infrastructure projects.

The prime minister reiterated his invitation to the Uzbek President to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience.

Earlier, National Security Advisor of Uzbekistan Lt. Gen. Victor Makhmudov and National Security Advisor Dr. Moeed Yusuf signed a historic "Protocol on Joint Security Commission".

Lt. Gen. Victor Makhmudov is on a three day official visit to Pakistan and will be visiting Torkham border and Pakistan Military academy.

