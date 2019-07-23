UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Visit A Milestone In Pak-US Relations: Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 05:53 PM

Prime Minister visit a milestone in Pak-US relations: Minister

Provincial Minister for Labour and Human Resources Ansar Majeed Khan has termed Prime Minister Imran Khan's US visit successful, adding that it would proved to be a milestone in the history of bilateral relations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Labour and Human Resources Ansar Majeed Khan has termed Prime Minister Imran Khan's US visit successful, adding that it would proved to be a milestone in the history of bilateral relations.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the minister said that PM's meeting with US President Donald Trump proved positive and constructive, which will open new avenues of state-to-state cooperation. He said that PM Imran Khan presented the case of Pakistan and Kashmir in the US.

He said that it was a success of Pakistani stance that President Trump agreed to mediate between Pakistan and India to resolve the Kashmir issues.

The minister criticised the past rulers over their alleged involvement in securing their personal commercial interests during the foreign trips and added that PM Imran Khan proved himself a genuine Pakistani leader.

He said that PM Khan was the chosen one by Allah Almighty to bring a positive change in Pakistan and to steer the country out of the crises.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister Visit Trump Labour

Recent Stories

TPL Maps and HERE Technologies partner to build ex ..

1 minute ago

Vivo Y90 offers an Immersive Display & Bigger Batt ..

17 minutes ago

Wasim Akram shares ordeal at Manchester Airport

23 minutes ago

Mureed Abbas Murder: Another video message release ..

27 minutes ago

Travel blogger Dear Alyne is coming to Pakistan!

32 minutes ago

International seminar on Innovative Technologies i ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.