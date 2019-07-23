Prime Minister visit a milestone in Pak-US relations: Minister

Provincial Minister for Labour and Human Resources Ansar Majeed Khan has termed Prime Minister Imran Khan's US visit successful, adding that it would proved to be a milestone in the history of bilateral relations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Labour and Human Resources Ansar Majeed Khan has termed Prime Minister Imran Khan 's US visit successful, adding that it would proved to be a milestone in the history of bilateral relations.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the minister said that PM's meeting with US President Donald Trump proved positive and constructive, which will open new avenues of state-to-state cooperation. He said that PM Imran Khan presented the case of Pakistan and Kashmir in the US.

He said that it was a success of Pakistani stance that President Trump agreed to mediate between Pakistan and India to resolve the Kashmir issues.

The minister criticised the past rulers over their alleged involvement in securing their personal commercial interests during the foreign trips and added that PM Imran Khan proved himself a genuine Pakistani leader.

He said that PM Khan was the chosen one by Allah Almighty to bring a positive change in Pakistan and to steer the country out of the crises.