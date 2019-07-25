UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Visit To Boost Soft Image Of Country: Pakistan Medical Association

Muhammad Irfan 42 seconds ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 09:37 PM

Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has lauded that Prime Minister Imran Khan's successful visit of USA would greatly help in building soft image of Pakistan across the world

Talking to APP here on Thursday,PMA Central Leader Dr Izhaar Chaudhery said that this tour would improve Pakistan's image across the world as Pakistan has given sacrifices of 70,000 lives,besides bearing a major blow to national economy.

He appreciated Prime Minister's stance of initiating business with USA instead of seeking any aid.

Dr Izhar said that there was big scope of exporting surgical instruments to USA which could be availed through this opportunity of business deals.

He was of the view that due to efforts and stance of PM Imran Khan the US President Donald Trump had to acknowledge Pakistan's sacrifices regarding war against terrorism.

