Prime Minister visit to help revive Pak-US relations: Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to the United States (US) will help revive Pak-US relations and will have a positive impact on both countries

This was stated by Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood while talking to the media after chairing a consultative meeting with major publishers and book-sellers regarding the working of National Book Foundation at Aiwan-e-Iqbal, here on Monday.

He termed PM's visit a milestone in the beginning of new era of prosperity of Pakistan. Every country in the world wanted good relations with the US and after meeting with US President Donald Trump, both countries would come closer to each other, he added.

He said that PM Imran Khan made a new history by addressing the largest-ever gathering of expatriates in the US Sunday night which also proved his popularity among the Pakistanis abroad. He said that Imran Khan saved the public money by travelling on a commercial flight to the US and residing in the Pakistani ambassador's house as compared to the past rulers, who spent huge amounts on foreign tours.

He said that the government would present total expenses of the tour before the nation for the sake of transparency.

To a question, he termed the opposition propaganda baseless regarding the reception given to Prime Minister Imran Khan in the US.

To another query, he said that the government was committed to implementing tax reforms with an aim to expand the tax net. He said that it was deplorable that most people avoid giving taxes, which damaged the national economy. He reiterated government's firm resolve to pay the foreign debts through effective tax collection.

He said that everyone must pay his/her taxes without delay and there would be no other amnesty scheme in future.

He said that the opposition had no agenda except protecting its top leaders, but the government would not let them go Scot free.

Earlier, addressing the meeting of publishers and booksellers, he said that the government would expand the network of book publishing despite challenges. He expressed the PTI government's resolve to promote quality education through knowledge-based book reading. He announced holding Allama Iqbal Book Fair at Lahore in November 2019.