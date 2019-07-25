Prime Minister visit to US successful: Usman Dar

(@FahadShabbir)

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Thursday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had a successful visit to the United States as hue and cry of the Indian media was ample proof in that regard

The US President Donald Trump had validated stance of Prime Minister Imran Khan on the Kashmir and Afghanistan issues, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said thousands of people gathered in Capital Arena to listen Prime Minister Imran Khan's speech, Pakistanis whether living abroad or at home they have love for their honest leadership.

Usman Dar said the incumbent government strongly believed in freedom of expression and Opposition was propagating against it that the government was going to impose sanction on the media.

He said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz use to control media, adding it was also controlled during the tenure of former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Dar said media should not be used for character assassination and everyone should avoid to discuss anyone's personal life on it.

Replying to a question, he said Pakistan Muslim League-N after getting the production orders, they just discuss their personal matters in the parliament.

He said the incumbent government did not believe in horse trading and it would never promote the politics of Changa Manga, adding most of the senators were in favour of the present Chairman of the Senate, Sadiq Sanjarani.