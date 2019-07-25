UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Visit To US Successful: Usman Dar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 11:48 PM

Prime Minister visit to US successful: Usman Dar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Thursday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had a successful visit to the United States as hue and cry of the Indian media was ample proof in that regard

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Thursday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had a successful visit to the United States as hue and cry of the Indian media was ample proof in that regard.

The US President Donald Trump had validated stance of Prime Minister Imran Khan on the Kashmir and Afghanistan issues, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said thousands of people gathered in Capital Arena to listen Prime Minister Imran Khan's speech, Pakistanis whether living abroad or at home they have love for their honest leadership.

Usman Dar said the incumbent government strongly believed in freedom of expression and Opposition was propagating against it that the government was going to impose sanction on the media.

He said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz use to control media, adding it was also controlled during the tenure of former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Dar said media should not be used for character assassination and everyone should avoid to discuss anyone's personal life on it.

Replying to a question, he said Pakistan Muslim League-N after getting the production orders, they just discuss their personal matters in the parliament.

He said the incumbent government did not believe in horse trading and it would never promote the politics of Changa Manga, adding most of the senators were in favour of the present Chairman of the Senate, Sadiq Sanjarani.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Afghanistan Senate Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Parliament Visit Trump Manga Hue United States Muslim Media Government Opposition Love

Recent Stories

US Senators to Roll Out Bill Next Week Lifting Res ..

7 seconds ago

Austrian Police Say Searching for Russian National ..

9 seconds ago

Russian OSCE Envoy Says Issue of Secret SBU Prison ..

13 seconds ago

Ukraine to Launch Serial Assembly of Armored Vehic ..

3 minutes ago

President for promotion of IT-based business ventu ..

3 minutes ago

Action against corrupt elements should be taken fe ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.