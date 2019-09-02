Prime Minister visits AHQ, appreciates role of PAF in ensuring aerial defence of country

Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Air Headquarters Islamabad on Monday, Inter Services Public Relations press release said

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) : Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Air Headquarters Islamabad on Monday, Inter Services Public Relations press release said.

Upon arrival, Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan welcomed the Prime Minister.

He was presented guard of honour who laid floral wreath at Martyrs monument.

The Prime Minister lauded PAF's role in ensuring aerial defence of the country, specially the one displayed during February this year.

The Prime Minister also appreciated PAF's contributions in war against terrorism, various nation building activities and positive image projection of Pakistan.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Minister for Defence Production Ms Zubaida Jalal Khan and Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, SpecialAssistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcastingaccompanied the Prime Minister.