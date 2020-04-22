UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Visits Corona Care Hospital Established By PRCS In Rawalpindi; Reviews Facilities

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 08:45 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday visited the Red Crescent Corona Care Hospital established by the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) in Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday visited the Red Crescent Corona Care Hospital established by the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) in Rawalpindi.

He was accompanied by Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad, Special Assistants to PM Dr Sania Nishtar, Dr Zafar Mirza and Member National Assembly Amir Mehmood Kiyani.

The Prime Minister visited the wards established for coronavirus patients and reviewed the facilities.

Earlier, Chairman PRCS Abrar-ul-Haq briefed the Prime Minister in detail about the measures taken by PRCS in the wake of situation arising out of the COVID-19 outbreak and the facilities at the Corona Care Hospital.

He was told that the Red Crescent Corona Care Hospital with the capacity of treating 100 patients also had a 10-bed Intensive Care Unit (ICU) equipped with eight ventilators.

The Prime Minister was also briefed in the detail about other facilities offered by the Corona Hospital including the Operation Theater, X-rays, Ultra-Sound, laboratory and pharmacy etc.

He was told that PRCS, which had its presence across the country, was in the forefront of supporting the National COVID-19 Response through various measures including the ongoing distribution of 200,000 N-95 masks; feeding 40,000 families; established eight field hospitals, provided 10,000 Personal Protection Equipment (PPE), conducted screening of 45000 people, deployed ambulances at border areas and airports, distributed 10,000 hygiene kits etc.

