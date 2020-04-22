UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Visits Ehsaas Cash Distribution Point In Rawalpindi; Appreciates Arrangements

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 08:13 PM

Prime Minister visits Ehsaas cash distribution point in Rawalpindi; appreciates arrangements

Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said that Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme, which was aimed at providing financial assistance to the deserving and weaker segments of society in this testing time, was being run completely on the basis of transparency and merit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said that Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme, which was aimed at providing financial assistance to the deserving and weaker segments of society in this testing time, was being run completely on the basis of transparency and merit.

He said that measures were being taken to further strengthen and broaden the scope of this program.

The Prime Minister expressed these views during his visit to Ehsaas Cash Distribution Point in Rawalpindi.

Special Assistant to PM on Social Protection Dr. Sania Nishtar, on this occasion, briefed the Prime Minister about the procedure of Ehsaas Emergency Cash distribution among the deserving and the safety measures being taken in the wake of coronavirus.

The Prime Minister appreciated the arrangements made for the distribution of Ehsaas Emergency Cash among the deserving.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Visit Rawalpindi Merit Packaging Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Senior PTI leader reviews cash distribution proces ..

2 minutes ago

Sindh Governor reviews cash distribution under Ehs ..

2 minutes ago

Man killed by his rivals in Lodhran

2 minutes ago

Qasim Suri calls on Governor Balochistan Amanullah ..

2 minutes ago

Finance Ministry clarifies news report regarding d ..

6 minutes ago

Masjid committees to be activated to enforce 20-po ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.