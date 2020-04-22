Prime Minister visits Ehsaas cash distribution point in Rawalpindi; appreciates arrangements

Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said that Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme, which was aimed at providing financial assistance to the deserving and weaker segments of society in this testing time, was being run completely on the basis of transparency and merit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said that Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme, which was aimed at providing financial assistance to the deserving and weaker segments of society in this testing time, was being run completely on the basis of transparency and merit.

He said that measures were being taken to further strengthen and broaden the scope of this program.

The Prime Minister expressed these views during his visit to Ehsaas Cash Distribution Point in Rawalpindi.

Special Assistant to PM on Social Protection Dr. Sania Nishtar, on this occasion, briefed the Prime Minister about the procedure of Ehsaas Emergency Cash distribution among the deserving and the safety measures being taken in the wake of coronavirus.

The Prime Minister appreciated the arrangements made for the distribution of Ehsaas Emergency Cash among the deserving.