Prime Minister visits Ehsaas Emergency Cash Disbursement Centre in Larkana

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday visited the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Disbursement Centre in Sachal Colony, Larkana.

The prime minister, on the occasion, interacted with emergency cash assistance beneficiaries and inquired about their financial condition, particularly in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr. Sania Nishtar briefed the prime minister about the disbursement of cash assistance among the deserving people in Sindh.

The prime minister was also accompanied by Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Federal Minister for Privatization Muhammadmian Soomro, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Zaidii, SAPM on Information Lt Gen (Retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa and Pakistan Tereek-e-Insaf Sindh President Haleem Adil Shaikh.\932