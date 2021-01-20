Prime Minister Visits FC Headquarters, Pays Respects To Martyrs
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 11:15 PM
WANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan visited the Frontier Constabulary (FC) Headquarters here on Wednesday, paid respects to the martyrs and laid a wreath at the martyrs' memorial.
The prime minster on this occasion also planted a sapling.