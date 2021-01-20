Prime Minister visits FC Headquarters, pays respects to martyrs

(@FahadShabbir)

Prime Minister Imran Khan visited the Frontier Constabulary (FC) Headquarters here on Wednesday, paid respects to the martyrs and laid a wreath at the martyrs' memorial

WANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan visited the Frontier Constabulary (FC) Headquarters here on Wednesday, paid respects to the martyrs and laid a wreath at the martyrs' memorial.

The prime minster on this occasion also planted a sapling.