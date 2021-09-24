UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Visits ISI Secretariat; Briefed On National Security Matters, Regional Dynamics

Umer Jamshaid 12 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 10:10 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday appreciated the diligent efforts of the Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) for national security and expressed his satisfaction over professional preparedness

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday appreciated the diligent efforts of the Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) for national security and expressed his satisfaction over professional preparedness.

The Prime Minister along with key Federal Ministers, Chief Ministers of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa visited the ISI Secretariat.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar were also present, a press release issued by the PM Media Office here said.

Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid, Director General Inter Services Intelligence welcomed the dignitaries.

A comprehensive briefing was given to the National and Military leadership on the national security and regional dynamics with focus on ongoing situation in Afghanistan.

More Stories From Pakistan

