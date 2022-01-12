UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Visits ISI Secretariat; Lauds Its Role For National Security, Stability

Umer Jamshaid Published January 12, 2022 | 08:22 PM

Prime Minister visits ISI Secretariat; lauds its role for national security, stability

Prime Minister Imran Khan, along with federal ministers, visited the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Secretariat here Wednesday wherein he appreciated the institution's role for national security, stability and prosperity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan, along with Federal ministers, visited the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Secretariat here Wednesday wherein he appreciated the institution's role for national security, stability and prosperity.

Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa was also present, a PM Office statement said.

ISI Director General Lt General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum welcomed the dignitaries.

A comprehensive briefing followed the discussion on national security and regional dynamics with focus on the ongoing situation in Afghanistan.

The prime minister expressed satisfaction over the professional preparedness to safeguard Pakistan's national interest.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Afghanistan Prime Minister Army General Qamar Javed Bajwa Nadeem Ahmed Inter Services Intelligenc

Recent Stories

Tokayev Thanks CSTO Allies for Helping Kazakhstan ..

Tokayev Thanks CSTO Allies for Helping Kazakhstan Repel Terrorist Attack

8 minutes ago
 State to pursue prosecution in Usman Mirza case

State to pursue prosecution in Usman Mirza case

8 minutes ago
 NATO Ready to Discuss With Russia Nuclear Policy I ..

NATO Ready to Discuss With Russia Nuclear Policy Issues - Stoltenberg

8 minutes ago
 KU's first wellbeing symposium highlights signific ..

KU's first wellbeing symposium highlights significance of wellbeing

8 minutes ago
 Germany to Maintain Efforts to Revive Normandy For ..

Germany to Maintain Efforts to Revive Normandy Format Talks on Ukraine - Scholz

8 minutes ago
 India's Yadav replaces Covid-hit Sundar for S. Afr ..

India's Yadav replaces Covid-hit Sundar for S. Africa ODIs

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.