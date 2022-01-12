Prime Minister visits ISI Secretariat; lauds its role for national security, stability

Prime Minister Imran Khan, along with federal ministers, visited the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Secretariat here Wednesday wherein he appreciated the institution's role for national security, stability and prosperity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan, along with Federal ministers, visited the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Secretariat here Wednesday wherein he appreciated the institution's role for national security, stability and prosperity.

Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa was also present, a PM Office statement said.

ISI Director General Lt General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum welcomed the dignitaries.

A comprehensive briefing followed the discussion on national security and regional dynamics with focus on the ongoing situation in Afghanistan.

The prime minister expressed satisfaction over the professional preparedness to safeguard Pakistan's national interest.