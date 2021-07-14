UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Visits Ministry Of Information's Digital Media Wing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 10:19 PM

Prime Minister visits Ministry of Information's Digital Media Wing

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday visited the Digital Media Wing of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday visited the Digital Media Wing of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry briefed the Prime Minister regarding a comprehensive digitalization policy, under which national broadcasting institutions would be digitized in phases.

The Prime Minister was apprised that 11 digital media centers of the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), fully equipped with modern facilities, were being established in various cities of the country.

PM's Focal Person for Digital Media Dr. Arsalan Khalid, General Manager Digital Media Wing Imran Ghazali and other officers briefed the Prime Minister about the performance of Digital Media Wing.

The Prime Minister appreciated the performance of Digital Media Wing for highlighting Pakistan's positive image at international level.

