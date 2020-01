Prime Minister visits Naeem ul Haq to inquire after his health

Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday visited his Special Assistant on Political Affairs Naeem ul Haq at the latter's residence to inquire after his health

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday visited his Special Assistant on Political Affairs Naeem ul Haq at the latter's residence to inquire after his health.

"I am grateful to PM Imran Khan for visiting my house again today to enquire about my health," Naeem ul Haq said on Twitter.

The hour long discussion with him on Pakistani politics was quite illuminating, the SAPM added.