Prime Minister visits Paraplegic Center Hayatabad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday visited the 100-bed Paraplegic Center Hayatabad, where patients from across the country were treated under the comprehensive physical rehabilitation programme.

He visited various departments of the paraplegic center and enquired after the health of under-treatment patients.

The prime minister was accompanied by Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed, Special Assistant for Health Dr Faisal Sultan, and Pakhtunkhwa Governor Khyber Shah Farman, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Health Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra.

Imran Khan was told that all the aid tools and instruments, required for the rehabilitation of disabled, were manufactured in the paraplegic center.

Besides, he was informed that after completion during the current month, the new hospital building would be handed over to the administration of paraplegic center, which would enhance the total bedding facility from 100 to 150.