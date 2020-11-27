UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Visits Payment Site Of Ehsaas Kifalat Programme, Interacts With Beneficiaries

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 36 seconds ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 08:21 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan visited the payment site of Ehsaas Kifalat Programme here on Friday and interacted with the beneficiaries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan visited the payment site of Ehsaas Kifalat Programme here on Friday and interacted with the beneficiaries.

Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar on the occasion briefed the prime minister about the Ehsaas Digital Programme, which had been launched to facilitate women beneficiaries and avoid fraudulent activities in disbursement of the payment.

She said the initiative would save women from visiting banks to get their amounts because digital vaults had been provided from where the beneficiaries could receive their payments as well as keep their cash safe there.

Dr Sania Nishtar told the prime minister said a grievance system had been integrated with the banks to promptly address any complaint. A next to kin system had also been evolved in case of the principal beneficiary's death, she added.

She said she personally participated in Radio Pakistan's Raabta Programme to create awareness among the masses, and listen to their issues and promptly address them.

