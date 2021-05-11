UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Visits PIMS, Enquires About Covid Treatment Facilities, Cases

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 12:10 AM

Prime Minister visits PIMS, enquires about Covid treatment facilities, cases

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday suddenly arrived at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital and took round of a Covid ward, besides enquiring about the coronavirus treatment facilities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday suddenly arrived at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital and took round of a Covid ward, besides enquiring about the coronavirus treatment facilities.

The prime minister asked the authorities and doctors on duty about the latest number of Covid 19 affected patients being treated in the dedicated wards and the daily cases.

He was apprised that a total of 121 coronavirus patients were being treated in the wards. There was sufficient and smooth supply of oxygen, it was added.

The prime minister wearing a personal protective gear also visited the Covid ward and stressed upon adherence to complete standard operating procedures.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempted attack on Abh ..

44 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Bahrain&#039;s Crown Prince dis ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues law on human resources ..

1 hour ago

French Serial Killer Michel Fourniret Dies Aged 79 ..

1 minute ago

Food dept directed for achievement of wheat procur ..

1 minute ago

Israeli Police Change Route of Traditional Flag Ma ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.