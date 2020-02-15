UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Visits PSCA; Inaugurates 'Police Khidmat Markaz' Portal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday inaugurated global portal of 'Police Khidmat Markaz' at Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) office here.

Talking on the occasion, he said that adopting modern policing tools were pivotal to overcome crimes in the society.

Expressing his satisfaction over the performance of Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA), he said that there was need to expand network of the PSCA.

The prime minister said that the portal would help facilitating the people and to get their problems resolved on speedy grounds.

He said that keeping in view the available resources, the Punjab police had to work with more devotion and commitment to serve the people.

Necessary additional budget to the police department would be provided to enhance its output, he added.

The prime minister said more vehicles would also be provided to the police for improving its performance.

Imran Khan said that crimes existed in all over the world but effective measures to control them was a real challenge and a responsibility of the state.

He said that overseas Pakistanis were an asset of the country and protection of their rights was among priorities of the government.

The prime minister said that genuine grievances of overseas Pakistanis would be resolved and their trust would be restored in the government.

Earlier, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Chief Secretary Azam Suleman and Provincial minister for Law Muhammad Basharat Raja received the Prime Minister while Inspector General of Police Shoaib Dastgir, Managing Director PSCA Ali Aamir Malik, CEO Akbar Nasir Khan and others were also present on the occasion.

The IG Punjab and MD, PSCA gave a briefing to the prime minister about the safe city technology, domain of the PSCA and steps for effective security of the city through the authority. Prime Minister Imran Khan also visited various sections of the office.

