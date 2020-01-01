UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Visits Tarlai Panah Gah, Enquires About Facilities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 57 seconds ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 09:40 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday paid a surprise visit to the Tarlai Panah Gah and enquired about the existing facilities there

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday paid a surprise visit to the Tarlai Panah Gah and enquired about the existing facilities there.

The prime minister enquired from the administration and the people about the accommodation facilities being provided there, PM Office Media Wing in a press release said.

He also took round of the facility and met the people staying there. He assured them that the government would take similar steps to improve their economic conditions.

The people, mainly labourers, lodging in the Panah Gah, expressed their pleasure to find the prime minister among them.

