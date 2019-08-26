UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Vowed To Raise Kashmir Issue At All Relevant Forums: Nuzhat Pathan

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 10:36 PM

Prime Minister vowed to raise Kashmir issue at all relevant forums: Nuzhat Pathan

Member National Assembly and PTI leader Nuzhat Pathan has lauded the Prime Minister Imran Khan's address to the nation on Monday, saying that Kashmir issue was highlighted at world level by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :Member National Assembly and PTI leader Nuzhat Pathan has lauded the Prime Minister Imran Khan's address to the nation on Monday, saying that Kashmir issue was highlighted at world level by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

Commenting on Prime Minister Imran Khan's address to the nation, Nuzhat said, the prime minister had alerted the international community to a possible 'false flag operation' by the Indian leadership to divert attention from massive human rights violations in Indian Held Kashmir.

The prime minister had appealed the nation to come out of their houses to show solidarity with the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Friday after 12 P.M, she said.

Ms. Pathan said Prime Minister Imran Khan had assured that he would raise Kashmir issue in all forums including United Nations and would keep exposing the real face of India.

She said the prime minister had clearly stated that Pakistan would be with the people of Kashmir whether the world stands with them or not.

India was committing human rights violations in occupied territory where people were kept confined to their houses since last 22 days, the MNA said and added that the prime minister had declared that he would act as the ambassador of Kashmir on every international forum including United Nations.

Nuzhat Pathan said PM Imran Khan had appealed the world community to take notice of the grave situation in Indian Held Kashmir and said Kashmir issue was the UN's responsibility as it had promised the people of Kashmir that they would protect them and now time has come for UN to intervene and resolve the issue as per the wishes of the people of Kashmir.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World United Nations Jammu All From Government

Recent Stories

Poverty Level in Russia to Total 12.5% in 2019, De ..

3 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner visits breach site of Sada Wah ..

3 minutes ago

Russia's Economy Ministry Lowers Inflation Forecas ..

3 minutes ago

Lahore High Court committee discusses action again ..

4 minutes ago

Jamaat-e-Islami to continue struggle for transform ..

9 minutes ago

Anti-polio campaign begins in Lahore

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.