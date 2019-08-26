Prime Minister vowed to raise Kashmir issue at all relevant forums: Nuzhat Pathan

Member National Assembly and PTI leader Nuzhat Pathan has lauded the Prime Minister Imran Khan's address to the nation on Monday, saying that Kashmir issue was highlighted at world level by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government

Commenting on Prime Minister Imran Khan's address to the nation, Nuzhat said, the prime minister had alerted the international community to a possible 'false flag operation' by the Indian leadership to divert attention from massive human rights violations in Indian Held Kashmir.

The prime minister had appealed the nation to come out of their houses to show solidarity with the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Friday after 12 P.M, she said.

Ms. Pathan said Prime Minister Imran Khan had assured that he would raise Kashmir issue in all forums including United Nations and would keep exposing the real face of India.

She said the prime minister had clearly stated that Pakistan would be with the people of Kashmir whether the world stands with them or not.

India was committing human rights violations in occupied territory where people were kept confined to their houses since last 22 days, the MNA said and added that the prime minister had declared that he would act as the ambassador of Kashmir on every international forum including United Nations.

Nuzhat Pathan said PM Imran Khan had appealed the world community to take notice of the grave situation in Indian Held Kashmir and said Kashmir issue was the UN's responsibility as it had promised the people of Kashmir that they would protect them and now time has come for UN to intervene and resolve the issue as per the wishes of the people of Kashmir.