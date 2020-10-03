UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Vows To Bring Excellence To Higher Education: Asim Saleem Bajwa

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 seconds ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 09:30 PM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Lt Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa said on Saturday that the recently inaugurated Pak-Austria Fachhochschule Institute was a revolutionary development for post grads in applied sciences

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Lt Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa said on Saturday that the recently inaugurated Pak-Austria Fachhochschule Institute was a revolutionary development for post grads in applied sciences.

In his tweet, Bajwa said the Prime Minister Imran Khan had vowed to bring excellence to Pakistan's higher education inked to universities and Industry across globe.

"More such ventures are on card", he added.

