UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Vows To Bring Nawaz Back To Country, Put Him In Jail

Muhammad Irfan 37 seconds ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 09:48 PM

Prime Minister vows to bring Nawaz back to country, put him in jail

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday vowed to bring Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif back to the country and put him in jail, saying even if he had to travel to the United Kingdom and talk to his British counterpart Boris Johnson for the purpose, he would do that

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday vowed to bring Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif back to the country and put him in jail, saying even if he had to travel to the United Kingdom and talk to his British counterpart Boris Johnson for the purpose, he would do that.

"We are in contact with the British authorities and are trying to get Nawaz Sharif deported from the UK," he said in an interview with a private television (Ary news).

The prime minister said instead of seeking extradition, his government was talking to the British authorities at official level and fully trying to get Nawaz Sharif deported.

To a question, he recalled how his government had allowed Nawaz Sharif to travel to London for treatment after six hours of discussion in the Federal Cabinet. "I say it with full honesty that I was feeling pity for Nawaz Sharif at that moment and thought he (Nawaz) should travel abroad for treatment," he remarked.

The prime minister, however, regretted that he should have realized that he (Nawaz Sharif) was used to telling lies as he had done during his exile in Saudi Arabia after the 10-year agreement with Gen � Pervez Musharraf and continued to deny any deal till the Saudi Prince made the agreement public after eight years.

He said the government wanted a Rs 7 billion surety bond from Nawaz Sharif � which was to be presented before the Lahore High Court, before allowing him to leave the country, but the court allowed him to go abroad on the guarantee of Shehbaz Sharif.

The prime minister said unfortunately the Establishment, whose product he (Nawaz) was, and the Judiciary had always favoured Nawaz Sharif. "But now the time has come to bring him (Nawaz) back to face imprisonment," he stressed.

\More\932\867

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Prime Minister Lahore High Court Pervez Musharraf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Jail Saudi London United Kingdom Saudi Arabia Muslim TV From Government Cabinet Agreement Billion Court

Recent Stories

Govt committed to eradicate polio from Balochistan ..

38 seconds ago

WHO Warns Global COVID-19 Situation Will Be Critic ..

42 seconds ago

Opposition Lawmaker Adamos Adamou Elected Parliame ..

4 minutes ago

WHO Expert Says Many European Cities May Run Out o ..

4 minutes ago

Int'l conference pledges to 'remain steadfast' in ..

4 minutes ago

Three women among five killed in Tank firing

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.