Prime Minister vows to develop Pakistan as a great nation, ensure rule of law

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday expressed his determination to develop Pakistan as a great nation in line with the principles of Riasat-e-Madina, which gave the concept of a true modern and welfare state to the world by ensuring rule of law and taking care of the poor.

"Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) in his last sermon gave a charter of humanity. The principles given by Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) are now being followed by various countries of the world," he said while responding to the questions of general public in a live television programme through phone calls.

The prime minister said the countries, which adopted and followed the principles of Riasat-e-Madina, achieved progress and development. "Unfortunately, we did not follow those principles," he remarked.

He said developing Pakistan on the principles of the State of Madina was a struggle and not "like switching a button". "Insha Allah Pakistan is going to become a great nation," the prime minister remarked.