Prime Minister vows to develop Pakistan as welfare state in line with teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday expressed his determination to develop Pakistan as a welfare state in line with the teachings of Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) and the principles of Riasat-e-Madina.

"Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in his last sermon gave a charter of humanity. The principles given by Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) are now being followed by various countries of the world," he said while responding to the questions of general public in a live television programme through phone calls.

The prime minister said the Riasat-e-Madina gave the concept of a true modern state to the world by ensuring rule of law and taking care of the poor.

He said the present government was introducing a special subject about the Seerat of Nabi (SAW) in the syllabus of 8th, 9th and 10th grades so that the youth had full knowledge about the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and the Riasat-e-Madina.

Imran Khan to a question said unfortunately the practice of blasphemy, which caused a lot of pain to the Muslims across the world, started in the West after a book written by Salman Rushdi in 1989.

He said the West, which did not take the religion like that of the Muslims, did not fully understand the religious sentiments of Muslims as well as the sensitivity of the subject.

The prime minister said he took up the matter at the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the United Nations General Assembly.

He said the whole Muslim world needed to raise their voice on the subject to realize the Western world about the seriousness of the issue.

The prime minister said the countries, which adopted and followed the principles of Riasat-e-Madina, achieved progress and development. "Unfortunately, we did not follow those principles," he remarked.

He said developing Pakistan on the principles of the State of Madina was a struggle and not "like switching a button". "Insha Allah Pakistan is going to become a great nation," he remarked.

The prime minister, in response to a question about an NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) for the opposition leaders, remarked:"Then we should open the jails. Why should those involved in petty crimes like stealing a motorbike or a buffalo should be jailed." He again referred to the State of Madina and the principles given Holy Prophet (PBUH) and said any country could not achieve progress and development without following the rule of law. Any country following the rule of "might is right" could not develop and progress, he added.

The prime minister referred to Holy Prophet's (PBUH) saying that many nations, which did not ensure rule of law, faced destruction. "The NRO is the way of country's destruction," he remarked.