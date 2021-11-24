UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Vows To Make Pakistan A Great Nation, Check Corruption

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 07:37 PM

Prime Minister vows to make Pakistan a great nation, check corruption

Vowing to make Pakistan a great nation, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday stressed for adopting high moral standards and checking corruption to achieve progress and prosperity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Vowing to make Pakistan a great nation, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday stressed for adopting high moral standards and checking corruption to achieve progress and prosperity.

"Nations are not destroyed due to corruption alone, but due to moral bankruptcy and when corruption is not considered a crime," he said while addressing a ceremony here to launch four new projects for the uplift of youth.

The projects include Kamyab Jawan Markaz, Kamyab Jawan Youth Movement, Kamyab Jawan Innovation League and Kamyab Jawan Talent Hunt Youth sports League.

The prime minister regretted that a convict person (Nawaz Sharif) made a speech in a function at Lahore, in which Chief Justice of Pakistan and other honorable judges were invited.

Quoting Maulana Rumi, he said, the nations without distinction of good and bad were destroyed.

The prime minister said that Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) founded Riasat-e-Madina on the principles of morality.

He said that Japan could not be destroyed through atom bomb and emerged again due to moral standards.

"This nation is going to become what you cannot imagine. Since the system had been made corrupt, we are taking time to fix it," the prime minister told the enthusiastic gathering of youth.

Referring to statements of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Safdar, Imran Khan said that instead of giving any evidence about the sources of money used for purchasing flats in London, they were abusing the country's judiciary and armed forces.

