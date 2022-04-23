Prime Minister vows to serve people of Balochistan, efface grievances

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday said the sense of deprivation of people of Balochistan will be obliterated and no stone will be left unturned to serve people of the province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday said the sense of deprivation of people of Balochistan will be obliterated and no stone will be left unturned to serve people of the province.

Talking to mediamen after laying the foundation stone of section one of Khuzdar-Kuchlak National Highway, he said efforts would be made to resolve the issue of missing persons according to justice and law.

The new highway would be completed at a cost of Rs 200 billion, he added. He asked National High Authority to complete the process of pre-qualification of contractors so that the contract could be awarded transparently and reputable companies could work on the project.

The Prime Minister said time has come to remove grievances of Balochistan and bring good tidings to the people.

He said his government would work hard and compete with the previous government on the basis of performance.