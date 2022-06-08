Prime Minister vows to strengthen Pakistan-UK trade, investment ties

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday expressed his government's resolve to further strengthen Pakistan-UK bilateral relations in diverse fields, especially in the areas of trade and investment.

Speaking as chief guest at the 75th Coronation Ceremony of Queen Elizabeth here at the British High Commission, he referred to his recent telephonic conversation with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on strengthening trade and economic cooperation, and said, "We are expecting a trade delegation from the UK very soon." The prime minister on the occasion also appreciated the role of British High Commission in bringing the people of Pakistan and the United Kingdom closer, saying his government would support the High Commission to translate friendly relationship into strong trade and investment ties, which was call of the day.

Shehbaz Sharif recalled with appreciation the UK's contribution of 600 million Pounds for Pakistan during his stint as Punjab chief minister in the areas of Primary education, mother and child healthcare as well as skill development.

The prime minister extended warm felicitations to the UK on behalf of the government and the people of Pakistan as well as on his behalf over the 75th Coronation of Queen Elizabeth and wished the queen a happy, healthy and long life.

He said since the people of Pakistan had special affection for the royal family, they always extended warm welcome to the members of royal family whenever they visited Pakistan.

The prime minister said the 75th Coronation of Queen Elizabeth also coincided with the platinum independence ceremonies of Pakistan as well as 75th anniversary of Pakistan-UK diplomatic and friendship relations.

British High Commissioner Christian Turner, in his remarks on the occasion, highlighted the close bilateral relationship between Pakistan and the UK, and vowed to make efforts to further strengthen the historic ties.

The prime minister on the occasion also cut a special cake to mark the event, which, besides the members of cabinet and parliamentarians, was also attended by diplomats, civil and military officers, media-persons and others.