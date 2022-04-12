Prime Minister vows "untiring efforts" to overcome inherited challenges of inflation, unemployment

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday said that the coalition government inherited the serious economic challenges including record inflation, unemployment, and poverty; however vowed to make untiring efforts for providing the much-awaited relief to the masses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday said that the coalition government inherited the serious economic challenges including record inflation, unemployment, and poverty; however vowed to make untiring efforts for providing the much-awaited relief to the masses.

The prime minister, during an interaction with the newsmen here, said Pakistan was faced with serious economic challenges.

The media men in attendance included the beat reporters of the prime minister as well as those covering the Pakistan Muslim League and other coalition parties.

He said even the relief measures announced by him in his maiden address as prime minister, including Rs 25,000 minimum wage and 10% increase in pensions were also meager compared to over 20% inflation rate.

He told the media that earlier in the day, he had interacted with the economic experts seeking their suggestions to overcome the economic difficulties.

The prime minister said the statistics being shared by the government were not meant to upset the people but to explain the economic challenges inherited by the government.

The prime minister said after the formation of the Federal cabinet, the government would come up with short-term and mid-term plans to overcome the inflation and the revival of the economic system.

He said the surge by 2300 points in the 100-index of pakistan stock exchange and rupee appreciation of Rs10 against the Dollar were the feel-good factors. The stock exchange was in fact a barometer to gauge the sentiments of the business community in the country, he added.

However, this needed to be built up through dedicated and untiring efforts, he added.

The prime minister said the main focus of the coalition government was to introduce the electoral reforms.

To a question, he said the evil nexus between ex-prime minister Imran Khan and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had been exposed as it believed in the political victimization.

Shehbaz Sharif, assured that the incumbent government neither believed in nor intended to carry out any victimization; however the law would take its own course to punish the wrongdoers as the institutions were well cognizant of their responsibilities.

Asked about the relief measures he had announced soon after his election, the prime minister explained that the benchmark of minimum wage had been elevated to Rs 25,000 a month and pensions increased by 10 percent, also asking the business community to announce 10% raise for their employees with Rs100,000 monthly income.

The prime minister said by deploying the officials from all federating units, the PM House would be made to reflect as Pakistan House. However, merit will be the order of the day with one to be allowed to go against the merit.

To a question about the reversal to six-day a week working in the federal government organizations, the prime minister said five-day working suited only the prosperous nations while in Pakistan, it required immense hard work to overcome the issues.