Prime Minister wants maximum relief for poor: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was very much concerned about inflation as he wanted maximum relief for the poor.

Talking to a private news channel, he said different recommendations had been presented before the prime minister during today's cabinet meeting regarding reducing of inflation.

The minister said the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) was responsible for the current inflation in the country because they left huge burden of loans for the new government, adding the PML-N would also have to decide that who was its real leader, Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Khawaja Asif or Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Replying to a question, he said inquiry into wheat shortage was completed and report would be sent to the prime minister in few days.