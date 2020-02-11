UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Wants Maximum Relief For Poor: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 10:52 PM

Prime Minister wants maximum relief for poor: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was very much concerned about inflation as he wanted maximum relief for the poor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was very much concerned about inflation as he wanted maximum relief for the poor.

Talking to a private news channel, he said different recommendations had been presented before the prime minister during today's cabinet meeting regarding reducing of inflation.

The minister said the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) was responsible for the current inflation in the country because they left huge burden of loans for the new government, adding the PML-N would also have to decide that who was its real leader, Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Khawaja Asif or Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Replying to a question, he said inquiry into wheat shortage was completed and report would be sent to the prime minister in few days.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Shortage Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Technology Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Poor Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Khawaja Asif Government Cabinet Wheat

Recent Stories

FNC approves bill on biosafety of genetically-modi ..

25 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives delegation of Pacific C ..

25 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives GCC Secretary General

40 minutes ago

Hyderabad Municipal Corporation removes illegal st ..

3 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Emperor of Japan on Natio ..

55 minutes ago

German, Ukrainian Leaders Assess Post-Summit Peace ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.