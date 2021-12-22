Prime Minister wants overseas Pakistani physicians to invest on quality healthcare system

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday stressed upon the overseas Pakistani physicians to invest heavily for the provision of quality healthcare system in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday stressed upon the overseas Pakistani physicians to invest heavily for the provision of quality healthcare system in Pakistan.

The prime minister also directed to establish a dedicated desk at the Board of Investment (BOI) to facilitate all overseas physicians who intended to invest in Pakistan's healthcare sector.

The prime minister was talking to a delegation of Association of Physicians of Pakistani Origin of North America (APPNA), called on him in PM office.

The meeting was also attended by Special Assistant to PM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan, PM office media wing said in a press release.

The prime minister lauded the services of APPNA in health sector of North America, and urged upon them to use its clout to attract maximum foreign direct investment (FDI) for the provision of state-of-the-art medical facilities in Pakistan.

President APPNA, Dr Rizwan Khalid appreciated the prime minister on his government's remarkable achievements in combating COVID-19 pandemic.

He thanked the prime minister for giving voting rights to overseas Pakistanis, besides putting in place an online system for the issuance of power of attorney to facilitate them.

He assured the prime minister to contribute not only in charity and welfare projects in Pakistan but also in effective policy making in the health sector. They just needed an official support and facilitation in this regard, he added.

The prime minister directed the authorities concerned to take APPNA on board to benefit from their valuable expertise in the field by giving them due representation on Prime Minister's National Health Task Force.