UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Wants Overseas Pakistani Physicians To Invest On Quality Healthcare System

Sumaira FH 12 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 07:12 PM

Prime Minister wants overseas Pakistani physicians to invest on quality healthcare system

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday stressed upon the overseas Pakistani physicians to invest heavily for the provision of quality healthcare system in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday stressed upon the overseas Pakistani physicians to invest heavily for the provision of quality healthcare system in Pakistan.

The prime minister also directed to establish a dedicated desk at the Board of Investment (BOI) to facilitate all overseas physicians who intended to invest in Pakistan's healthcare sector.

The prime minister was talking to a delegation of Association of Physicians of Pakistani Origin of North America (APPNA), called on him in PM office.

The meeting was also attended by Special Assistant to PM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan, PM office media wing said in a press release.

The prime minister lauded the services of APPNA in health sector of North America, and urged upon them to use its clout to attract maximum foreign direct investment (FDI) for the provision of state-of-the-art medical facilities in Pakistan.

President APPNA, Dr Rizwan Khalid appreciated the prime minister on his government's remarkable achievements in combating COVID-19 pandemic.

He thanked the prime minister for giving voting rights to overseas Pakistanis, besides putting in place an online system for the issuance of power of attorney to facilitate them.

He assured the prime minister to contribute not only in charity and welfare projects in Pakistan but also in effective policy making in the health sector. They just needed an official support and facilitation in this regard, he added.

The prime minister directed the authorities concerned to take APPNA on board to benefit from their valuable expertise in the field by giving them due representation on Prime Minister's National Health Task Force.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Media All From Government BOI

Recent Stories

Platforms, options being used to explore mineral s ..

Platforms, options being used to explore mineral sector, attract investment: CM' ..

3 minutes ago
 DC Khairpur reviews Corona vaccination process

DC Khairpur reviews Corona vaccination process

3 minutes ago
 Court extends bail of Bilawal's Political advisor ..

Court extends bail of Bilawal's Political advisor & others

3 minutes ago
 'Fresh delimitation, a new form of state terrorism ..

'Fresh delimitation, a new form of state terrorism in IIOJK'

3 minutes ago
 Commander Royal Bahrain Naval Force calls on Air C ..

Commander Royal Bahrain Naval Force calls on Air Chief

3 minutes ago
 US donates 5 mln more Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines to ..

US donates 5 mln more Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines to Pakistan

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.