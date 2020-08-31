(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to resolve the issues of Karachi after devastating the long spell of monsoon.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the prime minister directed the concerned to finalize the 'Karachi Transformation Plan' during the current week in consultation with all stakeholders to tackle issues pertaining to the major city.

He said the Army and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) were effectively working to provide relief to the people of Karachi in this critical situation.

He said the Sindh government was totally failed in delivering for the welfare and development of the province, adding it was enjoying consecutive thee tenures in Sindh but did not improve its drainage system.

Dr Shahbaz Gill said the previous governments of Pakistan Peoples' Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had only looted the national exchequer ruthlessly during their regimes.