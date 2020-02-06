UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Warns Modi Any Further Misadventure To Be Last One

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 04:17 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday, expressing Pakistan's firm resolve to never leave Kashmiris alone, warned Indian prime minister Narendra Modi that any further misadventure, would be the last one

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday, expressing Pakistan's firm resolve to never leave Kashmiris alone, warned Indian prime minister Narendra Modi that any further misadventure, would be the last one.

Addressing a large public rally held in solidarity with people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir who faced continuous detention for last 185 days, the prime minister said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his arrogance, made a blunder by taking illegal step on August 5 and unilaterally revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

The rally gathered men, women and even children who raised slogans against India's atrocities in IOJ&K and waved flags of Kashmir and Pakistan as a symbol of unity.

Imran Khan said Pakistan would never leave Kashmiris alone, vowing that he, himself, would always fight the case as their ambassador.

He said Pakistan was a peaceful country, but never feared of fighting oppression if enforced on it.

He rebuffed the statement of Indian Prime Minister who claimed of having capability to conquer Pakistan in 11 days, saying he must read the history where tyrants met a disastrous fate.

Imran Khan said Pakistan was capable of winning tough wars including the fight against terrorism with its battle-hardened armed forces, which always fought with passion and faith in Allah Almighty.

He said whenever people in Indian Occupied Kashmir needed help, entire Pakistan would be ready to support them.

