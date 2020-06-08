UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Warns Of COVID-19 Peak In Late July, Urges Strict SOPs Compliance

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 06:58 PM

Prime Minister warns of COVID-19 peak in late July, urges strict SOPs compliance

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday warned that the country was yet to experience the peak of coronavirus cases in late July or early August and urged upon the people to strictly abide by the precautionary standard operating procedures (SOPs).

"I appeal to the nation to show seriousness in adopting SOPs, lest it could put the lives of yourself and your near ones at risk," he said in a televised public message.

The prime minister said easing of lockdown never meant the virus had faded away.

"We are aware that the virus is here to stay, but we have to slowdown its spread through precautions," he said, regretting about the casual attitude of the people towards the pandemic.

He mentioned that the government had lifted the lockdown to facilitate the general public, particularly poor and labourers.

"However, it has some conditions attached with. Carry on with your business but also mind the SOPs," he stressed.

The prime minister urged wearing masks as the research showed its effectiveness with fifty percent reduction in spread of the virus.

He stressed that ignoring the SOPs could greatly risk the lives of elderly and other people with underlying health conditions.

He mentioned that even the United States of America with 0.1 million deaths due to coronavirus had eased lockdown as no country could prolong it in view of the inflation and poverty.

Imran Khan said gradual opening of routine business was aimed at slowing down of the spread of COVID-19 to avoid burden on hospitals.

He said efforts were afoot to arrange 1,000 more beds with oxygen supply units for Intensive Care Unit across the country.

Also, an application 'Pak Nigehban' has been introduced allowing users to see availability of beds and ventilators in real-time at various health centers across the country.

