Prime Minister Wears Pink Ribbon To Join Breast Cancer Awareness Drive

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 11:31 PM

Prime Minister wears pink ribbon to join breast cancer awareness drive

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday wore pink ribbon as part of the month-long breast cancer awareness drive aimed at prevention of the disease through early diagnosis and tearing down the attached taboos

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday wore pink ribbon as part of the month-long breast cancer awareness drive aimed at prevention of the disease through early diagnosis and tearing down the attached taboos.

The Prime Minister's Office also shared an image showing the prime minister with pink ribbon pinned at his waistcoat under the initiative of First Lady Samina Arif Alvi to create mass awareness on the disease in the country.

The pink ribbon was presented by President Dr Arif Alvi, who through a letter, requested the prime minister to wear that on October 1 or throughout the month, if possible, to give a message to the public to defeat the deadly disease.

The president viewed that Pakistan had a high prevalence of breast cancer that had been identified as the most common malignancy among Pakistani women, with young girls also being affected now.

"This alarming situation demands our immediate attention to raise awareness about self- examination and early detection to save lives," the president said, also apprising the prime minister of the First Lady's effort for awareness to help save thousands of precious lives.

The president said October was the International Breast Cancer Awareness Month to help focus attention and support for awareness, and sought the prime minister's support for the noble cause.

