Prime Minister Welcomes Air Arabia Group To Pakistan For Establishing New Airline

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 minutes ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 11:40 PM

Prime Minister welcomes Air Arabia Group to Pakistan for establishing new airline

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday welcoming the Air Arabia Group to the country wished them success in their partnership with local investors to establish a new Pakistani airline - Fly Jinnah

"My government is committed to attracting investment in Pakistan's burgeoning travel and & tourism sector which offers immense opportunities," Imran Khan said in a twitter post.

Earlier, the Prime Minister held a meeting with Chairman of Air Arabia Group Sheikh Abdullah Bin Muhammad Al Thani and discussed matters related to investment in commercial aviation of Pakistan.

Federal Ministers Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and Ghulam Sarwar Khan were also present in the meeting.

The Prime Minister said that the government of Pakistan was giving incentives to the investors.

"We want that Pakistan should be the destination of priority for the investors," he added.

He welcomed the investment of commercial airlines of different countries for the promotion of tourism.

