Prime Minister Welcomes Australian Cricket Team To Pakistan After 24 Years

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2022 | 09:01 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday welcomed the Australian cricket team to Pakistan, which arrived here for a bilateral series after a hiatus of 24 years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday welcomed the Australian cricket team to Pakistan, which arrived here for a bilateral series after a hiatus of 24 years.

On Twitter, the prime minister said Pakistan's cricket lovers always had great respect and admiration for Australian cricket.

"We are all looking forward to a highly competitive & interesting series. Good luck to both teams," he tweeted.

The Australian cricket team arrived in Islamabad on 27th February, 24 years after it last played in Pakistan in 1998. Australia will play three Tests, three One-Day Internationals, and one Twenty20 match.

On Friday, the first Test of the three-match series got underway in Rawalpindi when Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bat.

