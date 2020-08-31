UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Will Announce Financial Package To Resolve Karachi Issues: Imran Ismail

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 11:47 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Monday said that Prime Minister would visit Karachi soon to announce financial package for resolving issues of provincial capital of Sindh. Talking to a private television channel program, he said that the package for Karachi could be made from 100 to 150 billion rupees.

The Prime Minister, he said, was well aware of the problems of people living in Karachi areas. About relief programe, he said under Ehsaas Programe, the relief has been provided to masses. In reply to a question about trouble in power supply during and after heavy rain that lashes Karachi and adjoining areas, he said there are some complaints of general public about K-Electric.

Commenting on new Administrator of Karachi, he was of the view that the appointment of the person intending to looking after the issues of Karachi, should not be controversial.

Meanwhile, Member National Assembly of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), Aftab Siddiqui while talking to a news channel said that provincial governments, after the 18th Amendment, could not transfer the powers to lower level, due to which, the people of Karachi were facing immense trouble.

The MNA said that devolution of power plan was inevitable to address the issues of common man.

He said that Sindh government, representing the members from Pakistan Peoples Party, was unable to provide relief to citizens of provincial capital after heavy rain.

