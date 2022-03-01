Prime Minister wins hearts by announcing steps against price-hike: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has won the hearts of the people through concrete measures to overcome price-hike and maintained that this is the real change

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has won the hearts of the people through concrete measures to overcome price-hike and maintained that this is the real change.

In a statement, the CM said people have been given relief and credit goes to the PTI-led government to bring a record decrease in prices of petrol, diesel and electricity. This would also decrease the prices of other items and people will hear more good news, he added.

The PM's address to the nation depicts public sentiments as Imran Khan is a genuine leader of the nation, he added. Practical measures have been announced by the PM and the people have also welcomed a decrease in prices of petrol, diesel and electricity, he added.