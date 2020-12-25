Prime Minister wishes Christian community on Christmas

Prime Minister Imran Khan has wished the country's Christian community a very "Happy Christmas", advising them to observe the COVID-19 SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) as well to stay safe

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan has wished the country's Christian community a very "Happy Christmas", advising them to observe the COVID-19 SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) as well to stay safe.

"Wishing all our Christian citizens a very Happy Christmas. Please stay safe by observing COVID-19 SOPs," the Prime Minster said Thursday in a tweet posted on his social media account.

It may me mentioned here that Christmas is being observed in Pakistan and the whole world on Friday (December 25).