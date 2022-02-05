UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Wishes Complete Recovery To Turkish President, His Wife

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 05, 2022 | 10:30 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday wished President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Emine Erdogan swift and complete recovery from COVID 19

ISLAMABAD, Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday wished President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Emine Erdogan swift and complete recovery from COVID 19.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "I just learnt that my brother Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Turkey and Madame Emine Erdogan tested positive for Covid-19 Omicron.

On behalf of our government, the people of Pakistan and on my own behalf I wish them a swift and complete recovery."

>