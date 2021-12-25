Prime minister wishes "Happy Christmas" to Christians

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday extended his greetings to the Christians as they celebrated Christmas on the day in Pakistan as well as across the globe.

"Wishing all our Christian citizens a very Happy Christmas," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, in his message to the nation on Christmas, the prime minister said, "The festivities of Christmas teach us universal love, brotherhood, tolerance and self-sacrifice which plays a pivotal role in moving any society on the path of development.

"He said the sincere and invaluable services rendered by the Christian community in the fields of defence, education, health as well as economic development of the country had always been commendable.

"Being equal citizens of the state, the Government will empower them to use their abilities for national development. Our policies are geared towards creating harmony and cohesion between people of all faiths," he added.