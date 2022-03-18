Prime Minister wishes 'happy Holi' to Hindu community

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday felicitated the Hindu community on the festive occasion of Holi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday felicitated the Hindu community on the festive occasion of Holi.

"Wishing all our Hindu community a very happy Holi, the festival of colours," he said in a tweet.

The Hindu community in the country is celebrating Holi will full fervour. The Constitution of Pakistan grants equal rights to the minorities to practice their religion.