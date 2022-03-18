UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Wishes 'happy Holi' To Hindu Community

Sumaira FH Published March 18, 2022 | 06:37 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday felicitated the Hindu community on the festive occasion of Holi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday felicitated the Hindu community on the festive occasion of Holi.

"Wishing all our Hindu community a very happy Holi, the festival of colours," he said in a tweet.

The Hindu community in the country is celebrating Holi will full fervour. The Constitution of Pakistan grants equal rights to the minorities to practice their religion.

