Prime minister wishes quick recovery of Covid-hit Asif Zardari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday expressed his best wishes and prayers for former President Asif Ali Zardari who got infected with the coronavirus.

"My best wishes and prayers are with former President Asif Ali Zardari for quick recovery from Covid and complete health," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in a tweet, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari disclosed that his father Asif Zardari had tested positive for Covid.

Bilawal also said that the former president was fully vaccinated, boosted and had isolated with mild symptoms.