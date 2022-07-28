UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister Wishes Quick Recovery Of Covid-hit Asif Zardari

Faizan Hashmi Published July 28, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Prime minister wishes quick recovery of Covid-hit Asif Zardari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday expressed his best wishes and prayers for former President Asif Ali Zardari who got infected with the coronavirus.

"My best wishes and prayers are with former President Asif Ali Zardari for quick recovery from Covid and complete health," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in a tweet, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari disclosed that his father Asif Zardari had tested positive for Covid.

Bilawal also said that the former president was fully vaccinated, boosted and had isolated with mild symptoms.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Prime Minister Twitter From Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Zardari tests positive for Covid-19

Zardari tests positive for Covid-19

21 minutes ago
 PM announces to enhance compensation to monsoon, f ..

PM announces to enhance compensation to monsoon, flood affectees

28 minutes ago
 vivo Y55 Astonishes Pakistani Tech Experts with It ..

Vivo Y55 Astonishes Pakistani Tech Experts with Its Long Battery Life

4 hours ago
 Chad Signs the Statute of the Islamic Organization ..

Chad Signs the Statute of the Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS)

4 hours ago
 Pakistan rupee reaches Rs239.5 in interbank market

Pakistan rupee reaches Rs239.5 in interbank market

4 hours ago
 Huawei Releases a New Lineup of Flagship Products ..

Huawei Releases a New Lineup of Flagship Products during Summer Launch Event in ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.