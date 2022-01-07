Prime Minister working unflaggingly for redressal of public problems: Nadeem Qureshi

Provincial Parliamentary Secretary Information and Culture Punjab Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi said that Prime Minister Imran Khan, was working untiringly for solution of problems being faced by the masses

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Provincial Parliamentary Secretary Information and Culture Punjab Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi said that Prime Minister Imran Khan, was working untiringly for solution of problems being faced by the masses.

While inspecting the under-construction road in K block of Shah Rukn-i-Alam here on Friday, he said that it was agenda of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) to serve people.

He said that every penny of the nation was being spent on the welfare of public while the opposition wanted to stop the journey of development by unjustifiably criticizing it.

MPA Nadeem Qureshi met the people of the area one by one on the occasion and got information about the development works.

He reviewed the pace of construction work of asphalt quality road in the area in accordance with the modern lines and directed to carry out the work in a better manner.

On the occasion, the people of the area expressed special gratitude to PTI and Mr Qureshi for getting released special funds for the pending work.

He stated that the nation has unshakable faith and reposed complete confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister, Imran Khan, who has diverted country's economy in the right direction.