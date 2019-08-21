UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Youth Affairs Program (PMYAP) Plans To Develop Positive Image Of Country's Youth Abroad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 01:54 PM

Prime Minister Youth Affairs Program (PMYAP) plans to develop positive image of country's youth abroad

Prime Minister Youth Affairs Program (PMYAP) has planned to take innovative steps to develop a positive image of Pakistani youth abroad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Youth Affairs Program (PMYAP) has planned to take innovative steps to develop a positive image of Pakistani youth abroad.

For this purpose, it has started active collaboration with international youth forums like Commonwealth Youth Council and Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Youth Council, an official of PMYAP said on Wednesday.

He said that Commonwealth has decided to extend its cooperation to PMYP in fields of education, health, employment and social engagements through different agreements.

He said it would help to create vast opportunities for Pakistani youth in diverse sectors.

He said that empowerment initiatives like common framework will be established between Commonwealth and PMYAP.

He said that PMYAP has also collaborated with Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Youth Council which would select young people from the country to make them young businessmen and successful entrepreneurs.

He said that Special Adviser to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Muhammad Usman Dar has been designated Co-Chair of UNDP's Youth Empowerment Program (YEP), which will raise $30 million for the development of Youth in Pakistan.

Pakistan is the second youngest country in Asia with around 68% of its population below the age of 30 years and the government is committed to provide paramount opportunities to the youth, so that they could contribute to the national development, he said.

