Prime Minister Youth Affairs Program (PMYAP) gears up to ensure 2 million jobs for youth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Youth Affairs Program (PMYAP) gears up to ensure two million jobs through its programme "Job for Pakistan" in line with the Prime Minister's vision to make the young generation economically strong and independent.

A PMYAP official told APP that the programme has been planned systematically through digitalized system. It would help collect the data of the applicants without any hiccups and complicated procedures. The students would simply upload their curriculum vitae (CV) online and the programme would further verify the data, he added.

He said as per the bio data of the individuals provided through their CVs they would be adjusted in private sector companies and various institutions.

"Either qualified or skilled would be adjusted according to their area of expertise in local and international labour markets," he added.

He said, "Besides educated youth the skilled youth like electricians, plumbers, technicians, car and motor mechanics would also get employment."He said that every year five lac students get their qualified done and get degrees, however, Job for Pakistan will help them get job after completing their studies.

He said the previous government could not succeed in empowering youth so its PTI government's manifesto to create ten million jobs.