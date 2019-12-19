UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Youth Affairs Program (PMYAP) Gears Up To Ensure 2 Million Jobs For Youth

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 02:53 PM

Prime Minister Youth Affairs Program (PMYAP) gears up to ensure 2 million jobs for youth

Prime Minister Youth Affairs Program (PMYAP) gears up to ensure two million jobs through its programme "Job for Pakistan" in line with the Prime Minister's vision to make the young generation economically strong and independent

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Youth Affairs Program (PMYAP) gears up to ensure two million jobs through its programme "Job for Pakistan" in line with the Prime Minister's vision to make the young generation economically strong and independent.

An official told APP here on Thursday, that the programme has been planned systematically through digitalized system. It would help collect the data of the applicants without any hiccups and complicated procedures. The students would simply upload their curriculum vitae (CV) online and the programme would further verify the data, he added.

He said as per the bio data of the individuals provided through their CVs they would be adjusted in private sector companies and various institutions.

"Either qualified or skilled would be adjusted according to their area of expertise in local and international labour markets," he added.

He said, "Besides educated youth the skilled youth like electricians, plumbers, technicians, car and motor mechanics would also get employment." He said that every year five lac students get their qualified done and get degrees, however, Job for Pakistan will help them get job after completing their studies.

He said the previous government could not succeed in empowering youth so its PTI government's manifesto to create ten million jobs.

\778

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Car Job Young Market Government Million Jobs Labour Employment

Recent Stories

Tecno launches Spark 4 Lite

2 minutes ago

Sweden exits negative interest rates after five ye ..

8 minutes ago

China to Waive Additional Tariffs for More US Impo ..

3 minutes ago

Man killed,wife injured in Multan

9 minutes ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues ..

9 minutes ago

High treason case: Justice Nazar Akbar acquits for ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.