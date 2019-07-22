Prime Minister Youth Affairs Programme (PMYAM) to launch national scholarship,Internship programme

Prime Minister Youth Affairs Programme (PMYAM) has planned to launch national scholarship and internship programme for under-graduate and post-graduate students in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Youth Affairs Programme (PMYAM) has planned to launch national scholarship and internship programme for under-graduate and post-graduate students in the country.

According to an official, the said program would be started in collaboration with department concerned of Federal education and professional inter-provincial co-ordination industries and production.

He said that various students would be adjusted in different departments and industries according to their education ans skills.

The official said that students would be selected from different educational institutions and they would be paid stipend during internship time.

He said that for under-graduates the time period of internship would be three to four months however for post-graduates time period would be one year.

He said that brilliant students will be rewarded scholarships for further studies according to their desired institutions.

He said it would help to reduce the different issues of unemployment to fresh and under graduates.

PTI Government was committed to strengthen the youth to bring them into main stream and to use their skills for development of the country.