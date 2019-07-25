UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Youth Affairs Programme (PMYAP) To Start PM's Green Youth Movement

Faizan Hashmi 45 minutes ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 01:42 PM

Prime Minister Youth Affairs Programme (PMYAP) has planned to launch PM's Green Youth Movement for youth to ensure clean and green environment in the country besides avoiding environmental degradation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Youth Affairs Programme (PMYAP) has planned to launch PM's Green Youth Movement for youth to ensure clean and green environment in the country besides avoiding environmental degradation.

According to an official, for youth's social and civic engagement, clubs at national level will be started to create awareness for protection the climate and to preserve resources.

He said that small grants would be allocated for said programme and awareness campaigns would be launched on thematic areas for environmental conservations and youth would be engaged in plantation and nurseries activities.

He said that in collaboration with Prime Minister's 10 billion Tree Tsunami Project, 30 percent quota would be allocated for youth under this programme.

He said that main objective of the programme was to establish markets for green ideas by Pakistani youth at international level.

