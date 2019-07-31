Prime Minister Youth Affairs Programme (PMYAP)-Postal services join hands to facilitate youth

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Youth Affairs Programme (PMYAP) in collaboration with Ministry of Postal Services has planned to launch e-postal services under Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (YES) of PM's "kamyab Jawan Programme".

According to an official, the aim of the said programme was to facilitate youth through community business centre, which would be setup under YES.

He said that Ministry of Postal Services and PMYAP would launch awareness campaign of all its youth-focused initiatives through a vast network of its 3200 post offices across the country.

He said that through business community centres, youth entrepreneur's skills would be enhanced to adjust them according to their skills.

'The joint venture would help enhance the skills of young entrepreneurs by providing different platforms to empower them," he said.