UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Youth Affairs Programme (PMYAP)-Postal Services Join Hands To Facilitate Youth

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 44 seconds ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 02:15 PM

Prime Minister Youth Affairs Programme (PMYAP)-Postal services join hands to facilitate youth

Prime Minister Youth Affairs Programme (PMYAP) in collaboration with Ministry of Postal Services has planned to launch e-postal services under Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (YES) of PM's "kamyab Jawan Programme"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Youth Affairs Programme (PMYAP) in collaboration with Ministry of Postal Services has planned to launch e-postal services under Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (YES) of PM's "kamyab Jawan Programme".

According to an official, the aim of the said programme was to facilitate youth through community business centre, which would be setup under YES.

He said that Ministry of Postal Services and PMYAP would launch awareness campaign of all its youth-focused initiatives through a vast network of its 3200 post offices across the country.

He said that through business community centres, youth entrepreneur's skills would be enhanced to adjust them according to their skills.

'The joint venture would help enhance the skills of young entrepreneurs by providing different platforms to empower them," he said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Business Young Post All

Recent Stories

Iqra Aziz’s sister writes the most heartwarming ..

14 minutes ago

Turkish military shipments arrived at Syria border ..

41 seconds ago

Construction of approach road to Shiekh Badin help ..

43 seconds ago

Indian troops martyr three more Kashmiri youth in ..

47 seconds ago

Govt successfully completed several mega projects ..

51 seconds ago

Al Marmoom Ultramarathon 2019 – Amum19

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.